F Thomson Leighton Buys 282 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $972,303.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.