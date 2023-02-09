FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $81,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $209.48 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

