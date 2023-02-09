Financial Comparison: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) versus Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tantech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A -8.22% -5.38%

Risk & Volatility

Tantech has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

28.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Tantech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tantech and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $55.26 million 0.07 -$8.36 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million $0.48 12.08

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tantech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tantech and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Tantech.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Tantech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tantech

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor. The Trading segment focuses on exporting charcoal products. The Electric Vehicle segment offers solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang on November 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc., doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets. Micromidas, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in West Sacramento, California with a facility in Sarnia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.