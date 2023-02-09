Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Finning International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FINGF opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
