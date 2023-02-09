Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.