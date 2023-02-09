First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

First Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.59%.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,035 shares of company stock worth $94,884. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in First Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 710,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

