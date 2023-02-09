First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

