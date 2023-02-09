First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FRC opened at $140.87 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

