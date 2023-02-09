Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

