Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.