Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
