Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.15.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

