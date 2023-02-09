Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

