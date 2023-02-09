Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

