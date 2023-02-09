Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,368,000. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

