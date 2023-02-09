Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

