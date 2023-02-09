FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

FMC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

