FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

