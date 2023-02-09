Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Fortinet Stock Up 10.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

