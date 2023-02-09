Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

