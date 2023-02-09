Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

FTNT opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

