Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.50. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$217.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

