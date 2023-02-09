Foundation Mastercard Sells 172,548 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.56.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

