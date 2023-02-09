Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.