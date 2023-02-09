Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

