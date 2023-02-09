Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

