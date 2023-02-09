Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 3.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 3,045,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,587,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

