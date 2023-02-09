GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.00. GameStop shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 687,257 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

