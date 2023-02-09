Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

GLPI opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

