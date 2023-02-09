GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 5.9 %

GPS stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,978 shares of company stock valued at $533,220 over the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co lifted its position in GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 364.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.