GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 4.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 91,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,498,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

GDS Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 57.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

