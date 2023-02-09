Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.35.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

