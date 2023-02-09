Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

