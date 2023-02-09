Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.27.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

