Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 90,629 Shares of WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 90,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$145,368.92 ($100,254.42).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,913 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$17,493.54 ($12,064.51).

On Monday, December 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,116 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$32,205.72 ($22,210.84).

On Thursday, December 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,336 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$32,984.99 ($22,748.27).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,093 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,043.15 ($16,581.48).

On Friday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 51,623 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$82,287.06 ($56,749.70).

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.