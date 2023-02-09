Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.18 ($7.43).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.69) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 540 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Glencore Stock Performance

LON GLEN opened at GBX 543.70 ($6.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 549.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.04. The company has a market capitalization of £69.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 560.10. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

