Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.