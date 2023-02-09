Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.70. Guild shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
