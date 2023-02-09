Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

