Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $87.76

Feb 9th, 2023

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAEGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.76, but opened at $85.72. Haemonetics shares last traded at $87.19, with a volume of 33,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

