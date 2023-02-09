Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $87.76

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.76, but opened at $85.72. Haemonetics shares last traded at $87.19, with a volume of 33,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

