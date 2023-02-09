Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HSYDF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday.

