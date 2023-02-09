Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating for the company.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.