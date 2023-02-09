HC Wainwright Raises Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $2.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

HUT stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

