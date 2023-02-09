Head to Head Analysis: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon GloboCare and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $193.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.24 million 25.07 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -2.39 FTI Consulting $2.93 billion 1.93 $234.97 million $6.31 26.09

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% FTI Consulting 7.72% 14.07% 7.52%

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment includes a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytic

