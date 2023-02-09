Head-To-Head Comparison: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 2.07 $1.62 million $0.35 53.34 TDCX $410.74 million 4.61 $76.82 million $0.53 25.02

Volatility and Risk

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextGen Healthcare. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 3.66% 6.46% 4.04% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextGen Healthcare and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Summary

TDCX beats NextGen Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

