Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $200,840.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

