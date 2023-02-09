Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $427.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.