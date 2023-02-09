Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $293,901.12 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thierry Merlot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

