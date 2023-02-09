Horace Mann Educators’ (HMN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HMN opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,828.57%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.