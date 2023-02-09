H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

