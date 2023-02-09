Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 2,511,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,777,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

