Ian Pitt Sells 3,970 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PRGS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
